August 26, 2012 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

On Sunday, August 26, 2012 from 2-4 pm, the nonprofit Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake will present its FREE 2012 Food for Thought Speakers Series, featuring a talk entitled “Santa Ynez Valley Native Peoples: What the Historic Record Tells Us.” Speaker John R. Johnson, Ph.D., curator of anthropology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, is a specialist in California archaeology and ethnohistory.