Calendar » “Food for Thought” Speakers Series

March 19, 2017 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake is incredibly fortunate to have entomologist Marion Schlinger come on Sunday, March 19th from 2-3PM to present on MESMERIZING MONARCHS IN OUR MIDST. In this FREE presentation Marion will delve into the intricacies of the monarch life cycle and the importance of their host food plant, species of milkweed. Factors affecting the Eastern and Western migration patterns will also be examined especially as they pertain to our local areas. Monarchs today are at risk from habitat loss and agricultural impacts. These issues will also be addressed along with conservation efforts that are or can be implemented. Following this talk there will be the screening of the fabulous PBS NOVA video “The Incredible Journey of the Butterflies” which showcases the monarch butterflies’ 2000 mile journey and a meet and great with refreshments. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 19th from 2-3pm!

There is a $10 per vehicle fee to enter the Recreation Area.