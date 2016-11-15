Food for Your Holiday Open House and Entertaining
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
Impress friends and family with colorfully delicate dishes this holiday season. Learn how to prepare hors d’oeuvres that look and taste they took hours to fix, in a fraction of the time. Create a wide selection of make-ahead recipes perfect for entertaining guests. Make your home the best on the block for holiday entertaining. Register now!
Course number: 606379
Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Time: 10a.m. – 2p.m.
Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Room 27 – Culinary Lab
310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Class cost: $54
Contact: [email protected]
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
