FOOD Share will spread holiday cheer at The Collection at RiverPark for 3rd annual CAN-tree Collecti

December 5, 2014 from 8:00 am

Ventura County’s fastest-growing holiday event will bring business and community leaders together to revel in the holiday spirit while tackling hunger by building CAN-trees for FOOD Share. The 3rd annual CAN-tree Collection food drive will return to The Collection at RiverPark the weekend of Dec. 5-7.

With a goal of 150 CAN-trees – each built with approximately 600-800 cans – teams will work together to construct 6-foot-tall CAN-trees that will be showcased throughout the weekend. Last year, 103 CAN-trees were constructed by the community, which totaled 81,200 canned goods for the regional food bank that feeds 74,500 hungry individuals per month.

Monetary donations to FOOD Share will also be accepted all weekend. For every $25 donated, the regional food bank will be able to provide $125 worth of food to families in need.

About FOOD Share:

More than 35 years ago, eight citizens performed a good deed by distributing food to those who were in need underneath a Ventura bridge. The early philanthropic movement quickly formed into what is now Ventura County’s regional food bank, FOOD Share, which has grown from serving a few hundred hungry people per month to 74,500 people. Today, staff and volunteers distribute more than 10 million pounds of food annually from its distribution site; more than 180 partner agencies, which include neighborhood and church food distributions and soup kitchens; as well as hunger assistance programs. FOOD Share’s programs provide healthy nutrition and education to children, families and seniors, which include: KIDS Share, SENIOR Share, Nutrition Education, Community Market, SoCal Gas CARE Program, ART Share and more. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, FOOD Share is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information about FOOD Share, visit www.foodshare.com. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.