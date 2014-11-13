Calendar » Foodbank Thanksgiving Drive

November 13, 2014 from 7:30 am - 3:30 pm

Help Foodbank reach its goal of raising $160,000 and collecting 4,500 turkeys in its annual Thanksgiving Drive. Your donation will help families carry on the tradition of taking part in a warm Thanksgiving meal with loved ones.

Foodbank invites the community to provide the key ingredient for a Thanksgiving holiday meal for local families in need. This year, Wells Fargo will be sponsoring the Thanksgiving Drive with a $15,000 one to one challenge grant. The annual Thanksgiving Drive runs through Wednesday November 26th.

How to contribute:

• Drop-offs can also be made at the Santa Barbara Foodbank facility located on 4554 Hollister Avenue, from 7:30am to 3:30pm on weekdays with extended hours beginning November 18th to 5:30pm.

• Though Foodbank is only open on weekdays, they will open their facilities on Saturday, November 15th from 9:30am to 11:00am during Saturday Family Day to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours make a donation.

• Saturday, November 22nd

o The Letter Carriers Food Drive will collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices and deliver the donations to Foodbank.

O Local Girl Scout Troops will be participating in the drive throughout the community.

Online Fund Donations

• Individuals can also donate funds electronically at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/?key=fosbc&event=319454

To see updates on the Foodbank’s Thanksgiving Drive campaign or for more information, visit http://www.foodbanksbc.org/thanksgiving-drive/. For more information or to volunteer during the Thanksgiving Drive or holiday season, please visit Foodbank at www.foodbanksbc.org or call (805) 967-5741.