Calendar » Football Tailgates

October 3, 2015 from 6:00pm

Date & Time:

Saturday, Sep. 12, 2015 at 6:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 at 6:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 at 11:00 am

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015 at 6:00 pm

Kingsmen football fans are invited to pregame celebrations in support of Cal Lutheran athletics. Join us before every home football game for a BBQ-style tailgate party with all the fixins.