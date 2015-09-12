Football Tailgates
October 3, 2015 from 6:00pm
Date & Time:
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2015 at 6:00 pm
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 at 6:00 pm
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 at 11:00 am
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015 at 6:00 pm
Kingsmen football fans are invited to pregame celebrations in support of Cal Lutheran athletics. Join us before every home football game for a BBQ-style tailgate party with all the fixins.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Alumni & Family Relations
- Starts: October 3, 2015 6:00pm
- Location: University Plaza at California Lutheran University
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3581#event
- Sponsors: Alumni & Family Relations