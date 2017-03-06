Calendar » For Greater Glory

March 6, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is pleased to present For Greater Glory, the next installment of the “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin” Film Series, on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 7:00pm.

Set in Mexico during the Cristeros War, For Greater Glory tells the inspiring and tragic story of when the government tried unsuccessfully, but brutally, to rid the country of the influence of the Catholic Church. Part of The Granada Theatre’s ongoing community outreach initiative, this “Movie That Matters” will screen in partnership with Padres Creando Sueños (Parents Creating Dreams) and feature a pre-screening audience Q&A discussion with series curator Hal Conklin and organization representatives.

For Greater Glory will screen on Monday, March 6 at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit http://ow.ly/YUQu30935S3 to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.