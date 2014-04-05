Calendar » For the Joy of Singing

April 5, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Women who love to sing are invited to a participatory evening of a cappella harmony singing with Kate Munger, founder of the Threshold Choir movement. This event—part of the Southern California Threshold Choir Regional Gathering—takes place in the Parish Hall at the Unitarian-Universalist Society at 1535 Santa Barbara Street, on Saturday, April 5th, from 7:00 to 9:00. There is no charge, and women of all ages and levels of singing experience are welcome. For more information, call Penelope Salinger at 805 450-6681.