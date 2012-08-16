Forbidden Planet
August 16, 2012 from 7:30 PM - 9:15 PM
A starship crew goes to investigate the silence of a planet’s colony only to find two survivors and a deadly secret. Based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest and starring Walter Pidgeon and Anne Francis and featuring Robby the Robot. (Fred McLeod Wilcox, 1956, 98 min.) Alternate dates for this performance: Friday, August 17, 2012 @ 8:30 PM
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk Admin
- Starts: August 16, 2012 7:30 PM - 9:15 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2380