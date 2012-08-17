Calendar » Forbidden Planet

August 17, 2012 from 8:30 PM - 10:15 PM

A starship crew goes to investigate the silence of a planet’s colony only to find two survivors and a deadly secret. Based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest and starring Walter Pidgeon and Anne Francis and featuring Robby the Robot. (Fred McLeod Wilcox, 1956, 98 min.) Alternate dates for this performance: Wednesday, August 15, 2012 @ 7:30 PM