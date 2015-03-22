Calendar » Forever Remembering Raoul Wallenberg: Moral Courage in a Time of Darkness

March 22, 2015 from 2:00pm

What gave one man the courage to make a difference at the risk of his own life? What moral forces shape humanitarian action?

Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat who saved an estimated 100,000 Jewish lives during the Holocaust, has been honored all over the world but remains a mystery. Memorials testify to his heroism, including a statue in Los Angeles that was rededicated in 2013. Public spaces and societies have been named in his honor. He was made an honorary citizen of countries including the United States, where he was posthumously awarded a Congressional Medal in 2012. In Israel, he is numbered as one of the Righteous Among the Nations.

Still, the motivation for his heroic actions and the details of his demise are not fully known. One thing is certain: the world needs more Raoul Wallenbergs.

Corinne Copnick, a multi-talented writer and performer whose career has spanned radio, television, film and stage, tells the story and delves into such mysteries as whether Wallenberg was a CIA agent. Copnick recently completed her studies at the Academy of Jewish Religion, California, and plans to adapt her storytelling talents to rabbinic pursuits.

Admission is free.

For more information:

Howard Rockstad

805-497-3717