Calendar » Forgiveness: A Path to Peace

January 31, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

An exploration of the requirements for and impact of forgiveness will follow the showing of a penetrating, documentary film on Forgiveness: A Time to Love and a Time to Hate. Recent examples of reconciliation and collective forgiveness in various countries around the world such as Rwanda will indicate how the scope and challenges of forgiveness as a deep means of conflict resolution have expanded. Discussion will include focus on how peace and the emergence of world culture depend on individuals transforming anger and hate into forgiveness and fellowship. This forum will be moderated by Professor Nandini Iyer. All our most welcome. Free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.