October 5, 2014 from 3:00 PM

The UCSB Department of Music presents Forgotten Liszt.

Join us for an exceptional afternoon featuring two internationally acclaimed musicians performing rarely heard compositions by Franz Liszt, including the operatic Petrarch Sonnets. Recital to benefit the Bel Canto Fund for student scholarships. Presented in association with the Music Academy of the West.