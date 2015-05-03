Calendar » Fork & Cork Classic

May 3, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean, Montecito Country Club is the ideal spot to enjoy an impressive collection of the best restaurants and wineries in Santa Barbara. Guests will enjoy tastings from an array of select wines and special dishes prepared by over 20 of Santa Barbara's top restaurants. Join us hillside for magnificent panoramic views of Santa Barbara's coastline, fantastic food, live entertainment, and one of a kind silent and live auction items.



VIP Guests will enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific while they sip premium wines, enjoy a signature cocktail along with a host of gourmet hors’ d oeuvres prepared by renowned chefs. VIP guests sit back in comfort in the shade of the VIP Lounge and mix and mingle with old friends and make new ones. VIP guests also enjoy early entry to the event at 2:15pm (45 minutes before the event start time) and exclusive access to winemaker of the year, Blair Fox, and chef of the year: Justin West.

Guest will enjoy live DJ entertainment as well as the offerings of over 20 local restaurants and 20 plus winemakers. It’s a party!



Please note: Online ticket sales will close on Saturday, May 2. If we have not sold out, tickets will be sold at the door. Perferred parking is not included in any ticket prices, it must be purchased separately.



For more information on tickets or sponsorship, contact: Diane Durst (805) 967-5741 x 104 or [email protected]