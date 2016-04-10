Calendar » Fork & Cork Classic

April 10, 2016 from 3 pm - 6 pm

Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean, Santa Barbara Polo Club is the ideal spot to enjoy an impressive collection of the best chefs and restaurants in Santa Barbara. Guests will enjoy tastings from an array of select wines and special dishes prepared by over 20 of Santa Barbara's top restaurants. Join us hillside as we provide magnificent panoramic views of Santa Barbara's coastline, fantastic food, live entertainment, and one of a kind silent and live auction items.