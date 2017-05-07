Calendar » Fork & Cork Classic

May 7, 2017 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Food and wine aficionados will savor tastings from an array of Premium Select wines and enjoy gourmet dishes prepared by over 20 plus Santa Barbara County Top chefs and restaurants. Join us and enjoy Santa Barbara’s fantastic wine and food, entertainment, fun games and one of a kind Silent and Live Auction items. Come meet the Winemakers and Chefs, mix and mingle with your friends. Come and party!