August 18, 2018 from 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Fork Fest is a lifestyle event featuring a unique and lively atmosphere with food, drink, music and a whole lot of forking around designed to highlight the culinary culture in Santa Barbara and bring the community together for a truly one of a kind foodie event.

A variety of restaurants will be competing in a friendly competition to win attendee’s votes for their favorite forkful. Restaurants will prepare a delectable taste of culinary excellence that they think will impress attendees and set them apart from the rest. The options are completely open ended, so the restaurants can prepare something unique, fresh, and that exhibits the restaurant’s talent and style. The food will also be complemented by beer, wine and spirits vendors for guests to enjoy.



This is a non­profit event raising funds for ACT Today! Autism Care and Treatment. ACT Today! is a national organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism achieve their full potential.