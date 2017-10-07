Calendar » Formal Devices

October 7, 2017 from 8:00pm

Weslie Ching Dance presents

Formal Devices

A Dance Concert

Local choreographer Weslie Ching shares an evening of modern dance performance with the Los Angeles-based JESSICA KONDRATH | THE MOVEMENT. Ching's work favors walking patterns layered with repetitions of quick, idiosyncratic gestures and abstract themes inspired by scientific principals. Kondrath takes the elegant, sculptural lines of ballet and deftly distorts them, creating poignant dances that are at once beautiful and awkward. While their work differs aesthetically, both are at heart formalists, interested in creating work that stimulates via visual and energetic patterns rather than overt narrative.

Ching's will be sharing The Entirety of Us, a light-hearted and quirky quintet based on the prismatic spectrum and the nature of light, Summer Eyes, a steely solo inspired by summer thunder storms, and Corpus/Chorus, a quartet that draws movement inspiration from principles of mechanics. Kondrath will be premiering a new work entitled Many Moons which is a quintet inspired by lunar cycles, gravitational pull, and with weightlessness of space.

TIMES: Saturday, October 7, at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 students and seniors

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE