Calendar » Former mayor of Dish, Tx speaks in Santa Maria on oil exploitation

July 25, 2014 from 12:00pm - 1:30pm

Calvin Tillman, the former mayor of Dish, Texas will speak on how to protect your private property rights when they are threatened by fracking and other intensive oil extraction techniques during a July 25 presentation in Santa Maria.

The presentation at noon in the Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. will be followed by questions and answers. The talk is presented by Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN). For more information, contact Ken Hough, (805) 563-0463, or [email protected], or visit www.sbcan.org.

Tillman was featured in the Oscar-nominated documentaries Gasland and Gasland 2. He had been a supporter of “responsible drilling” when the industry came to his town where he had built his dream home. However, due to the impact of fracking to his property and to the town of Dish, Texas, his children experienced health problems and his property rights were trampled. As he said, “My dream was taken from me.”