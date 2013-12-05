Calendar » Forum Lounge: Emily Johnson, Be Mountain

December 5, 2013 from 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 5

Forum Lounge: Emily Johnson, Be Mountain

5 pm Happy Hour

7 pm Performance



Emily Johnson, writer, artist, and choreographer, presents Be Mountain, a selection from her newest performance SHORE. Using movement-based work, and an awareness of the space in which she performs, Johnson engages the audience by considering the sensory experience of seeing and being present for a performance.



Special thanks to: Endever Music Productions, Santa Barbara, CA; Franciscan Inn, Santa Barbara, CA; KCSB, Santa Barbara, CA; National Endowment for the Arts, Washington, DC; Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center, Santa Barbara, CA; Santa Barbara Independent, CA; and Warbler Records & Goods, Santa Barbara, CA. Forum Lounge is presented in association with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday.

ADMISSION IS FREE

Forum Lounge is a series of free, performance-based events that reflect MCASB’s mission to advance creativity by presenting art in the form of exceptional music, dance, video, and other multi-media to our community. The series encourages experiences with unique performance pieces ranging from the theatrical to the avant-garde that are normally found only in large, metropolitan venues.