April 3, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Forum Lounge: Julia Landosa Barbois, Live Ballast

Live Ballast (a maritime term describing how sailors' own bodies may be used as ballast to keep a ship upright in challenging seas) is a performance by Julia Landois and Erik Saden that explores the disorientation that comes with emigration as well as the strength of will and the loneliness that accompanies those who forge their own path. Weaving together music, narrative storytelling, surreal imagery and video projections, the artists draw upon Landois’ dream journals as well as narratives of their grandmothers' travels to the United States from Mexico and Finland.



Forum Lounge is a series of free, performance-based events that reflect MCASB’s mission to advance creativity by presenting art in the form of exceptional music, dance, video, and other multi-media to our community. The series encourages experiences with unique performance pieces ranging from the theatrical to the avant-garde that are normally found only in large, metropolitan venues.