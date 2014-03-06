Calendar » Forum Lounge: Kyle deCamp, URBAN RENEWAL

March 6, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday, March 6

Forum Lounge: Kyle deCamp, URBAN RENEWAL

5 pm Happy Hour

7 pm Performance

URBAN RENEWAL is a meditation on perception, public policy, and the significance of the buildings we live in from a child’s rigorously unsentimental point of view. In this multimedia environment, Bessie, played by award-winning performer deCamp, maps her experience of growing up in Chicago during the chaotic ’60s, caught in the crosshairs of power and history.



Special thanks to: Endever Music Productions, Santa Barbara, CA; Franciscan Inn, Santa Barbara, CA; KCSB, Santa Barbara, CA; National Endowment for the Arts, Washington, DC; Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center, Santa Barbara, CA; Santa Barbara Independent, CA; and Warbler Records & Goods, Santa Barbara, CA. Forum Lounge is presented in association with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday.

ADMISSION IS FREE

Forum Lounge is a series of free, performance-based events that reflect MCASB’s mission to advance creativity by presenting art in the form of exceptional music, dance, video, and other multi-media to our community. The series encourages experiences with unique performance pieces ranging from the theatrical to the avant-garde that are normally found only in large, metropolitan venues.