Forum Lounge: Monica Bill Barnes, Suddenly Summer Somewhere

Monica Bill Barnes, Suddenly Summer Somewhere

April 5, 2012 from 7:00 p.m.

5 pm Happy Hour 7 pm Performance Suddenly Summer Somewhere is a duet that follows the relationship between two performers, Monica Bill Barnes and Anna Bass, who embody quirky, fallible, and familiar characters. This whimsical dance theater piece is set to live recordings of the Rat Pack and blends deadpan comedy, space-devouring choreography, and awkwardly strenuous partnering. Barnes’ work slips between comedy and tragedy as the performers struggle along their journey together. Monica Bill Barnes & Co. will be performing at Center Stage Theater at 7 pm. We invite you to arrive early and join us for a pre-performance Happy Hour starting at 5 pm at CAF, featuring La Tour Wine, music by Warbler Records, and an opportunity to peruse the exhibition Flights from Wonder. Support for Forum Lounge 2011-2012 is generously provided by: Endever Music Productions, the Franciscan Inn, KCSB, La Tour Wine, the National Endowment for the Arts, Santa Barbara Independent, Therese Schweidler, and Warbler Records. Forum Lounge is presented in association with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday.