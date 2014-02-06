Forum Lounge: The Bridge Club, Plan
Thursday, February 6
5 pm Happy Hour
7 pm Performance
In their new live performance, the four artist-performers of The Bridge Club work to collect, process, and interpret information through sensory and perceptual tools. The performer’s actions reference planning and plan-making as a metaphor, where the physical documentation of the plan (be it a list, map, or blueprint) attests to the ways in which plans can become derailed, recreated, or destroyed—physically, emotionally, psychologically, or historically.
The Bridge Club is a contemporary visual and performance art collaborative comprised of artists Annie Strader, Christine Owen, Emily Bivens, and Julie Wills.
Special thanks to: Endever Music Productions, Santa Barbara, CA; Franciscan Inn, Santa Barbara, CA; KCSB, Santa Barbara, CA; National Endowment for the Arts, Washington, DC; Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center, Santa Barbara, CA; Santa Barbara Independent, CA; and Warbler Records & Goods, Santa Barbara, CA. Forum Lounge is presented in association with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday.
ADMISSION IS FREE
Forum Lounge is a series of free, performance-based events that reflect MCASB’s mission to advance creativity by presenting art in the form of exceptional music, dance, video, and other multi-media to our community. The series encourages experiences with unique performance pieces ranging from the theatrical to the avant-garde that are normally found only in large, metropolitan venues.
