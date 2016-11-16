Calendar » Forum: Police Chief Lori Luhnow presentation on Community Policing and Law Enforcement

November 16, 2016 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow, will speak on the topic of Community Policing as well as her 27 years of experience in the San Diego Police Department. Following her presentation she will engage in a dialogue with leaders who are experienced in interfacing with the police department including: Maggie Campbell, Executive Director of Downtown Santa Barbara; Glenn Bacheller, Social Ventura Partners/Homeless Affinity Group; Hazel Davalos, Community Organizing Director, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE); Julia Hamilton, Minister, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara; Tina Israel, Professor of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology, UCSB and Kathleen Riel, Program Manager, Independent Living Resource Center.

Emily Allen, attorney and League Social Policy chair will moderate the discussion.

The forum is free and open to the public. Bring a brown bag lunch and your friends. Beverages will be provided and free parking is available.