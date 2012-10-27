Calendar » Forum: Public Safety Realignment: New Money: Opportunity or More of the Same

October 27, 2012 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

AB 109 is California’s response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the state of California involving prison overcrowding. It allows low- level offenders to serve their sentence in county jails instead of state prisons and provides funding to each county. It is an unprecedented opportunity to lower California’s recidivism rate by providing treatment and rehabilitation to the population of low-level offenders who cycle through the costly “Revolving Door” of repeated incarcerations.