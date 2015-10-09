Calendar » Founders Day Concert: University Symphony

October 9, 2015 from 7:30pm

The University Symphony presents its annual Founders Day Concert with a program that features portions of two yearlong projects, Jonathan Bruce Brown’s Symphony for String Orchestra and Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 95. In March, the symphony will perform these pieces in their entirety. The Oct. 9 program also includes a selection, to be announced, by the Honors Ensemble. Veteran faculty member Daniel Geeting conducts.

Donations accepted.