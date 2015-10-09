Calendar » Founders Day Convocation

October 9, 2015 from 10:30AM

Welcome to the 56th Founders Day Convocation, a festive event at which the university community gives thanks for its heritage and accents its primary mission of educating leaders for a global society.

The Convocation is also the name of an 85-member body that ratifies the university’s Board of Regents, works to strengthen the university’s Lutheran identity, and cultivates ties with Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) congregations in the Southwest region and with other constituencies. Members of this body will be present on campus for a two-day meeting with a theme, this year, of “Frontiers.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the keynote speech by the Rev. Shelley Wickstrom, a 1981 Cal Lutheran alumna who in 2012 was elected the first female bishop for the ELCA Alaska Synod in the 25-year history of the job.

Wickstrom followed her sister and brother to Alaska after graduating in 1981 and called it home for the next 16 years. While attending Wartburg Theological Seminary in Iowa, she returned in summers to process salmon roe and completed an internship in Seward.

She was the Region 1 coordinator for missional leadership and served congregations at Trinity Lutheran Church, Dillingham, and Lord of Life, North Pole, both in Alaska. She also served as pastor at American Lutheran Church and Christ the King in Billings and Bozeman, Montana, respectively.

Admission is free.

For More Information:

Linda LeBlanc

[email protected]

805-493-3936