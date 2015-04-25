Calendar » Founding Day Festival

April 25, 2015 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Join us at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara, for a costumed reenactment of the founding ceremony, originally held on April 21, 1782. Afterwards, we’ll celebrate all things Santa Barbara during the first Founding Day street festival, featuring Presidio Neighborhood businesses and local entertainment on an open street in the heart of downtown.