Calendar » Founding Day Festival

April 23, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m

Join us at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, for a costumed reenactment of the founding ceremony, originally held on April 21, 1782. Afterwards, we’ll celebrate all things Santa Barbara during the Founding Day street festival, featuring: