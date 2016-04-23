Founding Day Festival
April 23, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m
Join us at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, for a costumed reenactment of the founding ceremony, originally held on April 21, 1782. Afterwards, we’ll celebrate all things Santa Barbara during the Founding Day street festival, featuring:
- Presidio Neighborhood businesses
- Local entertainment
- Living History station within the reconstructed Presidio
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
- Starts: April 23, 2016 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m
- Price: Free
- Location: 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org