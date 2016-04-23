Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:55 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Founding Day Festival

April 23, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m

Join us at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, for a costumed reenactment of the founding ceremony, originally held on April 21, 1782. Afterwards, we’ll celebrate all things Santa Barbara during the Founding Day street festival, featuring:  

  • Presidio Neighborhood businesses
  • Local entertainment
  • Living History station within the reconstructed Presidio

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: April 23, 2016 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
 
 
 