April 29, 2017 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Celebrate 235 years of history at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. Our annual Founding Day Festival showcases local businesses and entertainment in the heart of downtown. Enjoy a reenactment of the original Founding Ceremony held in 1782 and other family-friendly activities across the Presidio grounds.

This free event begins in front of the Presidio Chapel with an outdoor Founding Day program featuring Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara, early California dance and musical performances, and the presentation of Saint Barbara 2017 by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126.

After the ceremony, experience what life was like in Santa Barbara during the late-1700s through living history stations featuring heritage gardening, colonial cooking, pottery making, Chumash storytelling, archaeology, and more. The festival also features local entertainment, Presidio Neighborhood businesses, and walking tours that highlight the history and culture of Santa Barbara from its founding through the present day.

For more information: (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org/founding-day

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation thanks the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, and the Outhwaite Foundation for supporting this event.