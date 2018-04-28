Calendar » Founding Day Festival

April 28, 2018 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Celebrate 236 years of history at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from noon to 4 PM. The annual Founding Day Festival showcases local businesses and entertainment in the heart of downtown. Enjoy a reenactment of the original Founding Ceremony held in 1782 and other family-friendly activities across the Presidio grounds. The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation thanks Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Foundation, and the Outhwaite Foundation for supporting this event.