Calendar » Four Exhibitions at the Art, Design & Architecture Museum

February 16, 2013 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

"Gas Station DeSign: A tour of the Collection", "Fame the Mundane: Andy Warhol's Photography", and "Art on the Table: Food and Drink from the Permanent Collection" exhibitions run through May 12, 2013. "Mind/Map/Los Angeles: The Laurence Rickels Collection" exhibition runs through March 10, 2013. Museum Hours: Wed.-Sun., Noon-5:00 PM Admission: Free For additional information visit www.museum.ucsb.edu