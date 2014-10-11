Calendar » Four Guitar Masters by Candlelight

October 11, 2014 from 6:00 pm

Four of Santa Barbara County’s best guitarists will perform solo and together at Good Shepherd Lutheran on October 11, 2014 at 6pm in the sanctuary. Lit entirely by candlelight, Tom Ball, Bear Erickson, David West, and Vincent Zorn will be displaying their distinctive styles in a captivating and free performance.