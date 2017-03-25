Calendar » Four Nations: Celebrating Santa Barbara Maritime History

March 25, 2017 from 5:00pm

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Annual Fundraiser

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA

When: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $250 per person / $5,000 for Patron Table

To Purchase: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8751

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s (SBMM) Four Nations annual fundraiser celebrates the Chumash, Spanish, Mexican and United States, who all played a major role in Santa Barbara’s maritime heritage. Proceeds from this event support the Maritime Museum’s education programs, lectures, exhibits, and ongoing operations. This year SBMM honors Ernie Brooks II, who is considered to be the “Ansel Adams of underwater photography.”

The Four Nations fundraiser will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the Maritime Museum’s scenic outdoor patio, followed by a candlelight dinner featuring cuisine from the maritime nations being honored. Spanish and Flamenco guitarist George Quirin will accompany dinner. Andrew Firestone will Emcee the evening’s auction, which features an evening at the Sunstone Villa, a tour of the Reagan Ranch, private cruise for 80 aboard the Condor Express, and much more.

Four Nations is sponsored by George and Judy Writer, Andrew and Mary Jane Cooper, August Ridge Wine, and Montecito Bank & Trust, with additional support from Jack N’ Tool Box and Arlington Financial.