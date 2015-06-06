Calendar » Fourth Annual Block Party and Caring & Sharing Event at the Calle Real Center

June 6, 2015 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

The Fourth Annual Block Party and Caring and Sharing Event Returns to the Calle Real Center in Goleta!

Mark your calendars for June 6, 2015. From 12-3 in the afternoon the Calle Real Shopping Center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview Avenues, will be transformed into a neighborhood Block Party and “non-profit” showcase.

It will be a great day of fun with three bounce houses and an obstacle course, two face painters, fantastic balloon animals, a wandering musician, costumed characters featuring your favorite green tinker fairy and Captain Jack the pirate. Kids can also meet our first responders up close and see a county fire truck, AMR Ambulance and Sheriffs cruiser. Participating restaurants will offer delicious food samples. In front of The Pet House, animal rescue and adoption groups will show off the cutest dogs and cats to potential new family members. There will be music including groups from Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy at the Nugget, Doug Giordani playing something for everyone as he wanders the event with his guitar and the wonderful musical stylings of David Tovar courtesy of Baroness Jewelers.

At the same time all that fun is going on, the center will be overflowing with non-profit organizations, sharing the spaces in front of the stores, ready to show the public just what it is that makes these non-profits so valuable to our community. This is a fun and educational opportunity. Both the Goleta and Santa Barbara Chambers of Commerce are supporting the event once again.

A big thanks to the media sponsors, Rincon Broadcasting – K~lite, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Sentinel, ParentClick and Santa Barbara Big City Buzz. Support is also provided by Tea in Tiaras, Sidekick Creative, the UPS Store and the many fine merchants of the Calle Real Center. The fine students at EF International will be helping to staff the event this year.

Last year 50 Merchants participated and hundreds of parents and kids came by to enjoy the festivities and support their favorite non-profits while learning more about our community and the people and groups that make it such a special place. Help make this Fourth Annual Caring and Sharing event an even bigger success, come out to the Calle Real Center between 12-3pm on Saturday June 6, 2015.

Some of the non-profits who participated last year or are already signed up to participate this year are: Unite-to-Light; American Heart Association; Santa Barbara Self Defense; SB Genealogical Society; Girls Inc.; Jodi House; William Sansum Diabetes Center; Tri County Arthritis Foundation; United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County – Goleta Unit,; Rental Housing Mediation Task Force; New Directions Travel; Rape Crisis Center; Parkinson’s Association; IV YMCA; Toastmasters International of Santa Barbara; Humane Society; Central Coast Type One Diabetes Foundation; sbSNAP; Down Syndrome Association; Friendship Center; Villa Majella; United Way; Isla Vista Youth Project; K-9 Pals, ASAP; St. Vincent’s; FoodBank of SB; St. Athanasius; County Air Pollution Control District; SEE International; Domestic Violence Solutions; Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara;

Family Services Agency; SB Wildlife Care Network; Friends of Goleta Beach; Goleta Library; Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce; Goleta Valley Historical Society; Partners in Education; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; SBCC New Center for Lifelong Learning; Food From the Heart; Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy; Nourish the Children; Anger Management Systems; Alzheimers Association, Domestic Violence Solutions; Jodi House; Goleta Valley Community Center; Friends of the Library; Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce; What is Love Teens; Dash and more!

Presented by the Calle Real Merchant’s Association. For more information contact: Glenn Avolio, [email protected] 886-5438