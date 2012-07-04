Calendar » Fourth of July Family Fun Fair

July 4, 2012 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Bring your family or come alone and celebrate Fourth of july at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge located at 150 North Kellogg Avenue in Goleta. Enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers and tri tip and chicken BBQ. Craft booths and activities for the children. Play Bingo in our air conditioned Lodge Room. Our famous Drum and Bugle Corps will inspire your patriotic spirit. Raffles and prizes and good fellowship abound. Admission is free and charges apply to some of the activities and food.