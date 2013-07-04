Fourth of July Fun Fair
July 4, 2013 from 11:00am - 5:00pm
BBQ in the Grove serving Chicken with all the fixings. $12.00 Do No Harm band in the Grove and DJ upstairs. Bingo inside airconditioned room Craft Booths (6) and two Farmers Markets one upatairs and one downstairs. Pie Tables, games, bars, water and soda Bring the whole family and enjoy a safe holiday. Face Painting, Arts and Crafts, Magic Show
Event Details
- Price: Admission free
- Location: 150 North Kellogg Avenue
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613