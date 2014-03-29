Calendar » Franklin Trail Hikes

March 29, 2014 from 9:00am

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and Friends of Franklin Trail for a SPECIAL outing.

While the first section (2 miles) of the historic Franklin Trail was opened on November 1 we will be leading this exclusive group on a hike beyond the opened section of trail and into future sections (as yet unopened).

This event will feature two separate hikes, both starting in the morning:

Franklin Trail Hike #1

What: 4.25 mile round-trip, ~2-hour hike, led by Bud Girard (Montecito Trails Foundation)

Where: Carpinteria

When: March 29

Why: An opportunity for Land Trust members and nonmembers to gather for a casual, easy hike and have fun!



Franklin Trail Hike #2

What: 11.3 mile round-trip, 5-hour hike through Rancho Monte Alegre, led by Jane Murray (Montecito Trails Foundation)

Where: Carpinteria

When: March 29

Why: To give an exclusive opportunity for Land Trust members and nonmembers to hike the as yet unopened, private, 2nd phase of the Franklin Trail.

The Franklin Trail is one of our area’s oldest trails, having been constructed in 1913 by the Forest Service and support from the Carpinteria community. For many years the trail was one of the most popular ways to access the backcountry, climbing over the crest of the Santa Ynez Mountains.