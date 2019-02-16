Calendar » Franz Lehár’s “The Mock Marriage” (Die Juxheirat)

February 16, 2019 from 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

University of California, Santa Barbara Library and Opera Theatre present the North American premiere of Franz Lehár’s The Mock Marriage (Die Juxheirat), selected from the collection of the Michael and Nan Miller Operetta Archive. The 1904 women’s suffrage operetta is set in Newport, Rhode Island and features beautiful melodies, sweeping orchestrations, grand costumes and comedic turns that will delight audiences young and old. Both performances by the award-winning UCSB Opera Theatre students will be performed in English.

Tickets are $35 for the general public, $13 for non-UCSB students, and $8 for UCSB students and children under 12. Tickets are available at lobero.org or by calling (805) 963-0761. A limited number of tickets are also available at the UC Santa Barbara Associated Students Ticket Office, located across from the Corwin Pavilion. Ticket prices include a per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.