Calendar » Fratelli – A Men’s Chorus Spring Concert: “We Are One!”

May 14, 2018 from 7:30pm

Fratelli, A Men's Chorus – Santa Barbara’s chorus of gay men and their allies – invites the public for an evening of lively music, humorous performances, and unforgettable choral-ography!

Directed by Zack Thomas Wilde, the theme of this concert is the need for our nation and world to come together in harmony, which is especially important given our currently divisive political climate.

Date: Monday, May 14, 2018

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara

Tickets for the May 14 Concert can be purchased on the Fratelli website, and will be available at the door from 6:45 pm. Suggested General Admission is $20, and tickets for children and college students with ID are $12. Cash only. Doors will open by 7:10 pm for the 7:30 pm concert.

For more information, please visit www.fratelliamenschorus.org or www.Facebook.com/fratelliamenschorus.