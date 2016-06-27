Calendar » Fratelli’s First Official Concert

June 27, 2016 from 8:00pm - 9:00pm

Fratelli, an exciting new chorus of gay men and their allies present their first official concert, singing a bit of jazz and classical, but mostly, of course, songs of the musical theater! Admission is free, but donations accepted. Monday, June 27th at 8pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St, Santa Barbara.