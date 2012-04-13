Calendar » Free 4 The Weekend

April 13, 2012 from 8:00 a.m.

“Free 4 the Weekend” is an exciting three day event for students throughout Santa Barbara County offering safe, engaging and healthy alternatives to drugs, alcohol, tobacco and violence. Teens who pledge to be drugfree receive an official wristband, and in support of their decision, are rewarded by local participating businesses with free or discounted food, activities or merchandise.