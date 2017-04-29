Calendar » Free Adult Pet Adoption Weekend

April 29, 2017 from 10:00am

If you have room in your family for just one more (or two!), then visit ASAP, BUNS, Santa Barbara Animal Shelter, Santa Maria Animal Center, and La Paws Animal Shelter on Saturday, April 29 to adopt an adult cat, dog, or rabbit for FREE!

In the spirit of Rosie the Riveter, and with the generous support of our donor, Lyn Hock, all adoption fees will be waived for adult cats (and bunnies and dogs, too). With the motto “We CAN Save Them All”, the goal of this free adoption day is to finish with no adoptable animals left in our County’s three shelters.