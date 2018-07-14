Free All Day Bands on the Beach
July 14, 2018 from 12:00pm - 6:00pm
Youth and adult bands combine to rock the Santa Barbara beach area. Featured band The Agreeables kick out their catchy originals and classic covers to close the show at 5:00.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation
- Starts: July 14, 2018 12:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Skater's Point, East Cabrillo Blvd. at Garden St
- Website: http://www.theagreeables.com
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation