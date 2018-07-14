Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Free All Day Bands on the Beach

July 14, 2018 from 12:00pm - 6:00pm
Youth and adult bands combine to rock the Santa Barbara beach area. Featured band The Agreeables kick out their catchy originals and classic covers to close the show at 5:00.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation
  • Starts: July 14, 2018 12:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Skater's Point, East Cabrillo Blvd. at Garden St
  • Website: http://www.theagreeables.com
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation
 
 
 