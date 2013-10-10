Calendar » Free Angela and All Political Prisoners

October 10, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Angela Davis joins the Communist Party, protests with the Black Panthers, and becomes a spokesperson for the burgeoning prison reform movement.



Angela flees, convinced she will not be given a fair trial. After being placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list, she is captured in New York City after a two-month manhunt. Charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy, Angela is put on trial in one of the most sensational court cases of its time.



You know her name. Now, you will finally know her story.

Please join us for a Q & A with guest Dr. Angela Davis after the screening.