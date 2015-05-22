Calendar » FREE Benefit for Direct Relief Assistance to Nepal

May 22, 2015 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The Venturelli Group of ENGEL & VÖLKERS is partnering with Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) to stage a Benefit Event in Santa Barbara on Friday, May 22nd, 2015 to support aid efforts for survivors of the devastating earthquake in Nepal.

This Benefit will include; Complimentary Pourings sponsored by Grassini Family Vineyards, Live Music, Giveaways and Gourmet Catered Food celebrating Nepal. Cash/Check Donations are welcome. Santa Barbara locals are encouraged to participate by attending the Benefit on May 22nd that is FREE to the public. We strongly encourage and welcome volunteers and local vendors to contact us and offer any assistance they can provide. For event inquiry contact: [email protected] or call Gabe Venturelli at 805-680-5141.