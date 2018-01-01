Calendar » Free Breakfast Seminar—Views, Fences, and Hedges

December 17, 2014 from Registration: 8:30, Program Start 9:00

The SCAFIDE LAW FIRM

presents

VIEWS, HEDGES, and FENCES

Our homes often represent our largest single investment, and there are a myriad of legal issues affecting our rights as property owners –especially in Santa Barbara. Some of the most common issues property owners face involve our historic views, and the hedges and fences that separate us from our neighbors.





James Scafide of the Scafide Law Firm will be offering a free breakfast seminar during whichhe will discuss these important, and often confusing, issues affecting Santa Barbara property owners. Mr. Scafide is a noted practitioner and lecturer in these areas of law, and this seminar promises to be informative and enlightening.

Breakfast and valet parking will be included for registered attendees.

When: December 17, 2014

Registration starts at 8:30 am -- Presentation begins at 9:00 am

Where: El Encanto Hotel

800 Alvarado Place, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Please RSVP to Joann at 805-242-3227 or email to [email protected]

Seating is limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, so please RSVP as soon as possible