November 28, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

On her way to the store with a group of friends, Chrishaun Reed “CeCe” McDonald, a transgender Black woman, was brutally attacked. While defending her life, a man was killed. After a coercive interrogation, CeCe was incarcerated in a men’s prison in Minnesota. An international campaign to free CeCe garnered significant support from media and activists, including actress Laverne Cox. Cox signed on as executive producer of FREE CECE!, committed to exploring the role race, class, and gender played in CeCe’s case. A discussion will follow the film screening. 1h 41m.