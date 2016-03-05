Free Child Safety Event
Free Child Safety Event Providing Child Identifications &
Emergency Preparedness Backpacks
Carpinteria, CA – Alarcon Legal, Reliant Notary Services and the City of Carpinteria will host a free Child Safety Event at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Carpinteria on March 5th from 12 noon to 3:00pm.
The Child Safety Event is geared towards keeping children safe in our community and will feature the following free services:
- Child identifications provided by Reliant Notary Services and Alarcon Legal
- Emergency Preparedness backpacks provided by the City of Carpinteria
- Family support information by the Carpinteria Children’s Project and Family Service Agency
- Self Defense strategies by Way of the Orient Martial Arts Academy
- Bicycle Safety by Santa Barbara Bike Coalition
- Fire Safety by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department
- Safety information by the Sheriff’s Department
- Crafts by Kinderkirk Preschool & Daycare Center
- Crafts by Santa Barbara Macaroni Kid
For more information, contact Caroline at Reliant Notary Services.
p. 805-220-6999. [email protected]
Rain or shine it will be a great event!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Reliant Notary Services, Alarcon Legal, City of Carpinteria
- Starts: March 5, 2016 12:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Carpinteria Veterans Hall 941 Walnut Ave.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/234951690176687/
- Sponsors: Reliant Notary Services, Alarcon Legal, City of Carpinteria