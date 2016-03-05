Calendar » Free Child Safety Event

March 5, 2016 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Free Child Safety Event Providing Child Identifications &

Emergency Preparedness Backpacks

Carpinteria, CA – Alarcon Legal, Reliant Notary Services and the City of Carpinteria will host a free Child Safety Event at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Carpinteria on March 5th from 12 noon to 3:00pm.

The Child Safety Event is geared towards keeping children safe in our community and will feature the following free services:

Child identifications provided by Reliant Notary Services and Alarcon Legal

Emergency Preparedness backpacks provided by the City of Carpinteria

Family support information by the Carpinteria Children’s Project and Family Service Agency

Self Defense strategies by Way of the Orient Martial Arts Academy

Bicycle Safety by Santa Barbara Bike Coalition

Fire Safety by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department

Safety information by the Sheriff’s Department

Crafts by Kinderkirk Preschool & Daycare Center

Crafts by Santa Barbara Macaroni Kid

For more information, contact Caroline at Reliant Notary Services.

p. 805-220-6999. [email protected]

Rain or shine it will be a great event!