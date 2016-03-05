Friday, May 4 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Free Child Safety Event

March 5, 2016 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Free Child Safety Event Providing Child Identifications &
Emergency Preparedness Backpacks

Carpinteria, CA – Alarcon Legal, Reliant Notary Services and the City of Carpinteria will host a free Child Safety Event at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Carpinteria on March 5th from 12 noon to 3:00pm.

The Child Safety Event is geared towards keeping children safe in our community and will feature the following free services:

  • Child identifications provided by Reliant Notary Services and Alarcon Legal
  • Emergency Preparedness backpacks provided by the City of Carpinteria
  • Family support information by the Carpinteria Children’s Project and Family Service Agency
  • Self Defense strategies by Way of the Orient Martial Arts Academy
  • Bicycle Safety by Santa Barbara Bike Coalition
  • Fire Safety by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department
  • Safety information by the Sheriff’s Department
  • Crafts by Kinderkirk Preschool & Daycare Center
  • Crafts by Santa Barbara Macaroni Kid

For more information, contact Caroline at Reliant Notary Services.

p. 805-220-6999.  [email protected]

Rain or shine it will be a great event!

 

 

